Man pleads guilty to assaulting sports journo in Bangsar

KUALA LUMPUR : A 37-year-old man pleaded guilty at the magistrates’ court here today to a charge of assaulting sports journalist Haresh Deol earlier this week.

R Krishnan, along with an unnamed suspect still at large, committed the offence outside the Tanjung Balai Group premises at Jalan Telawi 3 on Nov 25.

The charge was framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt, which carries a jail term of up to one year, a fine of up to RM2,000 or both, upon conviction.

Magistrate Illi Marisqa Khalizan allowed Krishnan bail of RM2,000 with one surety and fixed Jan 22, 2026, for sentencing.

Deputy public prosecutor Hench Goh appeared for the prosecution while lawyer Salihen Mastor represented Krishnan.

Haresh, a co-founder of the Twentytwo13 news website, was attacked by two individuals while entering his car in Bangsar.

A man was subsequently remanded from Wednesday until today to assist with the investigation.