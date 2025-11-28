‘New role’ for Tengku Zafrul after senatorship ends on Dec 2

The prime minister thanked investment, trade and industry minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz for his exemplary service at the Cabinet meeting today, said government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil.

PETALING JAYA : Outgoing investment, trade and industry minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz will still play a role in the government after his two-term senatorship ends on Dec 2, says unity government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had thanked Tengku Zafrul at the Cabinet meeting today for his exemplary service and successes in attracting investment, facilitating trade negotiations, and more.

“The prime minister said Tengku Zafrul, whose second Senate term will end early next week, will still help him and his government in the future, perhaps under a new role.

“However, the new role was not mentioned. We will wait till the time comes,” he said at his weekly post-Cabinet press conference.

On Nov 13, Tengku Zafrul offered to assist his successor upon the expiration of his senatorship, saying he had informed Anwar of his availability to help and was awaiting a decision on the ministry’s future leadership.

Tengku Zafrul’s senatorship began in December 2020 and was renewed last year. This means that he cannot remain in the Cabinet unless he is elected as an MP in a future election.

Cabinet briefed on Hatyai flood situation

On the floods in Hatyai, Fahmi said the foreign ministry briefed the Cabinet on the return of a 45-man volunteer rescue team after having completed a five-day rescue operation yesterday.

The Cabinet was also briefed on Universiti Utara Malaysia’s 36 students and two lecturers, who are staying in temporary accommodation after being rescued in Hatyai yesterday.

“The prime minister has expressed his concerns about the conditions of Malaysian (victims) yet to return from Hatyai.

“He also thanked Thai prime minister Anutin Charnvirakul for the rescue efforts, which also involved Malaysian (victims),” he said.

Asked if Malaysian authorities would carry out any future rescue missions, Fahmi said the police forces from both countries were discussing it.