Political aides must also declare assets, says anti-graft group

The Rasuah Busters anti-corruption movement said the current credibility crisis is evidence of the need for reforms, including the enactment of a law on political finance.

PETALING JAYA : An anti-corruption movement has called for asset declaration requirements to be extended to aides of political leaders and not be limited only to elected representatives.

Rasuah Busters said national stability depends on political credibility and an economy built on genuine capability, quality, and results-oriented work that benefits the people – not on connections, letters of support, threats, or “who you know”.

“Malaysia will continue to face embarrassing corruption scandals as long as asset declarations, conflict-of-interest disclosures, and beneficial ownership declarations are not implemented comprehensively.

“It should not be limited to elected representatives but must cover all political officeholders,” the group said in a statement.

Rasuah Busters also said the current credibility crisis is clear evidence of the urgent need for reforms, including the enactment of a political funding law as well as the separation of powers between the attorney-general and public prosecutors.

The statement comes amid recent developments involving former senior political secretary to the prime minister, Shamsul Iskandar Akin, culminating in his arrest by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission today.

Shamsul, who is the Melaka PKR chief, had resigned as Anwar Ibrahim’s political secretary, saying he had learned of attempts to use a Sabah controversy to attack him, which could result in the government’s image being tarnished.

Controversial businessman Albert Tei had claimed that he spent more than RM600,000 on Shamsul, including paying for renovations for properties linked to him, as well as for premium cigars and custom-made suits, after being purportedly assured that he could recoup the money channelled to politicians in Sabah.

Tei also shared screenshots of WhatsApp conversations where Shamsul allegedly requested foreign currency from the businessman before travelling overseas. Shamsul subsequently filed a police report against Tei.

Shamsul and Tei were both arrested today.