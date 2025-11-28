Senyar leaves fallen trees, minor landslide in its wake in Negeri Sembilan

The storm saw a Proton Saga damaged by a fallen tree in Port Dickson and six residents in Seremban evacuating their homes due to a landslide. (JBPM pic)

PETALING JAYA : Tropical Storm Senyar left fallen trees and a minor landslide in its wake as it made landfall in Negeri Sembilan early this morning, bringing strong winds and heavy rain.

The state fire and rescue department said six residents of two homes in Taman Bukit Berlian, Seremban, had to be relocated after their houses were affected by the landslide, Harian Metro reported.

The incident occurred at around 3.50am, about three hours after Tropical Storm Senyar reached the coast of Negeri Sembilan.

The department said the residents were evacuated for fear of further landslides, and that the area was under close surveillance.

Meanwhile, a 61-year-old motorcyclist was injured after a tree fell over and struck him near the Aeon shopping mall in Seremban 2. He was rushed to Hospital Tuanku Jaafar for treatment.

In Port Dickson, a fallen tree near a hotel in Batu 1 damaged a Proton Saga but no one was harmed in the 3.10am incident.

Earlier today, the meteorological department downgraded Tropical Storm Senyar to a low-pressure weather system after the storm weakened upon reaching Peninsular Malaysia.

It said the weather system made landfall on the coast of Selangor and Negeri Sembilan at around midnight and was now in the middle of the peninsula.

Parts of West Malaysia are still expected to see heavy rain, strong winds and stormy seas, with rain cloud formation activities still active.