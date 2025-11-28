Time-of-Use scheme enhances customer savings in TNB’s Q3 results

Tenaga Nasional Bhd remains committed to delivering reliable service, responsible management, and real value to Malaysians. (TNB pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Tenaga Nasional Bhd today reaffirmed its commitment to national wellbeing by emphasising customer empowerment, community support and long-term energy resilience at the forefront of its priorities.

“This strong focus on customer-centric infrastructure serves as a key pillar of TNB’s transformation, reflecting its broader commitment to excellence in service and operational reliability,” the energy giant said in a statement today on its third-quarter earnings report.

In enhancing customer experience and user empowerment, TNB, in collaboration with the ministry of energy transition and water transformation, introduced the “Time-of-Use” (ToU) optional product feature to help households better manage and optimise their monthly electricity bills.

“Since its introduction for domestic customers on July 1, ToU has emerged as a key option for Malaysians seeking greater control over their consumption, with a significant surge in sign-ups and a steady rise in enquiries recorded across various TNB customer service channels.”

To date, more than 70,000 customers have migrated to ToU, reflecting growing public understanding of how the feature can be used as a practical tool to manage energy usage effectively, TNB added.

In tandem with this heightened traction for ToU, TNB said it is accelerating the expansion of its nationwide smart meter rollout to equip more homes with precise consumption insights. “To date, a total of 5,081,063 smart meters have been installed, indicating a progressive adoption of the device,” it said.

In its earnings report, TNB said it recorded cumulative earnings of RM3.2 billion in the first nine months of 2025, meeting market expectations for stable performance across the three quarters.

It said the performance was underpinned by robust electricity demand, stronger sales across key customer segments, and lower net finance costs.

“As of September, demand growth continued its steady pace, with total electricity sales reaching 99,930 gigawatt-hours (GWh), driven primarily by consistent growth in the commercial sector,” it said.

According to TNB, its earnings were further supported by a foreign-exchange translation gain of RM350 million after the ringgit strengthened against the US dollar to RM4.215 in September 2025 from RM4.471 in December 2024.

“This currency movement contributed positively to TNB’s financial position, reinforcing overall earnings stability for the period,” it said.

TNB said it continued to strengthen grid reliability and customer experience through targeted investments across maintenance, operational response and digital infrastructure.

“In the third quarter of 2025 alone, the company invested RM3.1 billion in reliability-focussed initiatives, forming part of its cumulative RM8.3 billion year-to-date capital expenditure.

“These measures have translated into measurable improvements, with the annualised System Average Interruption Duration Index improved to 46.65 minutes, from 47.62 minutes previously,” it added.

TNB said its energy solutions platform is gaining traction across the digital and electric vehicle (EV) segments. “Digital accessibility remains a cornerstone of TNB’s strategy, with the myTNB app now adopted by 7.1 million customers, or 70% of our customer base,” it said.

It also said that, in parallel with the government’s EV roadmap, nationwide expansion of charging facilities is progressing, with 5,109 charge points installed as of September.

TNB said the EV charging network has supplied more than 10 GWh of electricity in the year to date, generating approximately RM5.1 million in revenue, demonstrating the steady adoption of TNB charging solutions and the growing demand for robust electric vehicle infrastructure.

TNB president and CEO Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan said the firm’s priority has always been to ensure its customers feel supported, informed and empowered.

“We will continue to strengthen every touchpoint – digital, operational and service – with the singular aim of delivering real value and meaningful savings to the rakyat.

“Our commitment is clear and resolute – we will continue to take every necessary step, with discipline and responsibility, to meet evolving customer needs and enhance the overall energy experience for Malaysians,” he said.