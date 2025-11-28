Tropical depression detected off Kuantan, says MetMalaysia

A graphic of the tropical depression issued by MetMalaysia today. (MetMalaysia pic)

PETALING JAYA : The meteorological department (MetMalaysia) has issued an advisory of a tropical depression about 81km from Kuantan, Pahang, detected at 4 degrees north and 104 degrees east.

In a Facebook post, MetMalaysia said the weather system is headed northeast at a speed of 5km/h, with a top speed of 56km/h.

“This can cause continuous heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas in the South China Sea. The public is advised to be prepared for episodes of heavy rain,” it said.

A tropical depression is a low-pressure weather system that forms over warm tropical waters, with wind speeds of up to 61km/h.

The latest announcement comes after Tropical Storm Senyar lashed states across Malaysia from midnight last night, claiming one life in an early morning incident in Melaka, and causing 49 cases of fallen trees.

Negeri Sembilan recorded the worst impact from Senyar, including one slope collapse and one structural collapse, in addition to two cases of flooding.