60% voter turnout in Sabah polls as of 4pm

There are 1,784,843 registered voters on the electoral roll for the Sabah election, which was called after the dissolution of the state assembly on Oct 6. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The voter turnout in the 17th Sabah state election stood at 60.94% as of 4pm, says the Election Commission.

The EC said this constitutes 1.06 million votes cast since 8am this morning.

Most of the polling centres in the 73 state constituencies are set to close at 5pm.

The total turnout in the last Sabah state polls, which took place in September 2020, was 66.61%.

There are 1,784,843 registered voters on the electoral roll for this Sabah election, which was called after the dissolution of the state assembly on Oct 6.

The previous state administration was formed by Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Barisan Nasional (BN) after the 2020 polls.

BN left the state government in January 2023 after a failed attempt to unseat GRS chairman Hajiji Noor as chief minister.

Several BN assemblymen continued backing Hajiji while Pakatan Harapan was roped into the state government as it threw its support behind the chief minister.