Armizan thanks Papar people for giving mandate to GRS

Armizan, who is also Papar MP, said the three state seats of Limbahau, Kawang and Pantai Manis were won by the party’s candidates.
“A million thanks, Paparians (GRS 3-0). God willing, we will fulfil this mandate to the best of our ability,” he said via a post on Facebook today.
In the polls, the Limbahau state seat saw a nine-cornered contest with GRS candidate Juil Nuati declared the winner. In the Kawang seat, Ghulamhaidar @ Yusof Khan Bahadar was involved a five-cornered fight, while the Pantai Manis seat saw a seven-cornered clash, with Pengiran Saifuddin Pengiran Tahir representing GRS.
This Sabah election saw 596 candidates vying for the 73 state seats.