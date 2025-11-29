Armizan thanks Papar people for giving mandate to GRS

GRS deputy secretary-general Armizan Mohd Ali said the three candidates who won in Limbahau, Kawang and Pantai Manis will work to fulfil the mandate given by voters.

KUALA LUMPUR : Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) deputy secretary-general Armizan Mohd Ali has expressed appreciation to the voters for giving the mandate to the party in the three state seats under the Papar parliamentary constituency in the 17th Sabah state election.

Armizan, who is also Papar MP, said the three state seats of Limbahau, Kawang and Pantai Manis were won by the party’s candidates.

“A million thanks, Paparians (GRS 3-0). God willing, we will fulfil this mandate to the best of our ability,” he said via a post on Facebook today.

In the polls, the Limbahau state seat saw a nine-cornered contest with GRS candidate Juil Nuati declared the winner. In the Kawang seat, Ghulamhaidar @ Yusof Khan Bahadar was involved a five-cornered fight, while the Pantai Manis seat saw a seven-cornered clash, with Pengiran Saifuddin Pengiran Tahir representing GRS.

This Sabah election saw 596 candidates vying for the 73 state seats.