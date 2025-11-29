Content creators’ ‘fake’ passports were valid documents, says home minister

The two content creators – a Bosnian man and his Chinese national companion – had claimed their passports were ‘fake’ when producing them at KLIA2.

PETALING JAYA : The passports that two foreign content creators claimed were fake when producing them at KLIA2 in a now viral video are, in fact, valid, home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said.

He said checks showed that the duo had entered and exited the country legally.

“We checked with their respective embassies,” he said, adding that the male influencer was a Bosnian, while the woman he was with was a Chinese national.

“Checks showed they had valid travel documents,” he told reporters after attending an event in Sarawak today.

Yesterday, it was reported that the Bosnian content creator uploaded a video titled “My fake passport will pass her test???”, which featured a clip of what appeared to be a passport inspection at KLIA2.

Saifuddin said the counter was manned by an auxiliary police personnel and not an immigration officer.

He said authorities were now looking into the content creator’s motive for uploading the video.

“If they were out to smear the country’s image, action will be taken.

“This isn’t the first time that he has posted such content, purportedly showing how easy it is to enter the country. He previously did it in Thailand,” he said.