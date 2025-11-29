Flood situation improves in 7 states except Kelantan

Volunteers help a house-owner in Kampung Jimah Lama, Port Dickson, dry mattresses and other personal belongings. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The flood situation in seven states has improved.

The number of evacuees housed at temporary relief centres had decreased as of 8pm compared to this afternoon, except in Kelantan, where the number rose slightly, Bernama reported.

In Terengganu, the number of evacuees has dropped to 6,521 people compared with 8,345 people in the afternoon.

The social welfare department’s InfoBencana portal reported that Kuala Terengganu recorded the highest number of evacuees at relief centres with 1,594 people, followed by Marang (1,242), Kuala Nerus (1,106), Kemaman (1,055), Setiu (830), Dungun (509) and Hulu Terengganu (185).

In Perlis, the number of evacuees has also decreased to 4,635 people compared with 5,246 people recorded this afternoon, with three relief centres closed.

Eighteen relief centres remain in operation in Padang Besar, Arau and Kangar.

In Selangor, the number of victims came down from 4,458 to 3,473. The worst-affected areas were Kuala Selangor, Sepang, Kuala Langat and Klang.

In Kelantan, the number of flood victims increased to 1,974 compared to 1,906 in the afternoon. The affected areas were Pasir Mas, Tumpat and Gua Musang.