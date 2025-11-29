GRS man thanks voters, machinery after claiming victory in Banggi

Mohammad Mohamarin had quit Warisan in 2023. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Gabungan Rakyat Sabah’s Mohammad Mohamarin has thanked the coalition’s machinery after becoming the first candidate to win a seat in the Sabah election today.

According to unofficial results, Mohammad retained the Banggi seat in a 12-cornered contest.

Mohammad previously won the seat on a Warisan ticket with a 1,773-vote majority in the 2020 state polls.

“Thank you and congratulations to the Banggi GRS machinery and the people of Banggi who voted for me and GRS,” he said in a Facebook post.

Mohammad quit Warisan in 2023.