Keep in touch with embassies when going abroad, say envoys

PETALING JAYA : The foreign ministry has urged Malaysians travelling abroad to take greater precautions amid increasingly unpredictable weather patterns and to keep in contact with Malaysian diplomatic missions.

They can register their whereabouts with the nearest embassy or high commission, or through the MyWorld Alert application, said Malaysia’s consul-general in Songkhla, Ahmad Fahmi Ahmad Sarkawi.

Recent disasters in the region showed the importance of preparedness, especially for those visiting countries experiencing monsoon seasons or severe weather cycles, Bernama reported him as saying.

Stressing that proper planning and travel insurance were crucial, he advised travellers to monitor weather forecasts and anticipate possible situations like floods or other unexpected events.

“Make sure your insurance includes disaster coverage so that if anything happens, you are protected against any losses,” he said during a virtual media briefing by the foreign ministry on Malaysia’s evacuation operations in flood-hit Hatyai, southern Thailand.

Malaysia’s ambassador to Thailand, Wan Zaidi Wan Abdullah, said rescue or evacuation efforts during emergencies would be made easier if travellers kept in touch.

Malaysia’s emergency operations in Hatyai concluded successfully with the evacuation of the final 12 of a total of more than 6,000 Malaysians who were stranded.

The disaster came after several days of intense rainfall. The sudden surge of water caused a power cut, disrupted the water supply, stranded tourists in high-rise buildings, and left vehicles submerged.

Hatyai is one of the most popular short-haul travel destinations for Malaysians, with over 3.5 million Malaysians visiting southern Thailand last year.

Fahmi said between 500 and 1,000 vehicles belonging to Malaysians and other visitors were submerged in the Hatyai floods. Clean-up and restoration could take three to four weeks.

He urged Malaysia to delay non-essential travel to the city. “The hotels will not be able to provide the best service at this time. I’m concerned about the quality and cleanliness of the food,” he said.

Wan Zaidi praised Thai authorities for their assistance in the evacuation of Malaysians, including border officials who “came out to meet them and stamp their passports” to expedite medical cases.

The ambassador highlighted the contributions of more than 100 Malaysian volunteers and NGOs who assisted without expecting any compensation.