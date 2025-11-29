Sabah polls likely to end in a hung assembly

The 17th Sabah state election was largely seen as a race between Gabungan Rakyat Sabah led by Hajiji Noor, and Warisan led by Shafie Apdal.

PETALING JAYA : Sabah is on course to have a hung legislative assembly with no single party attaining a simple majority to form the new state government, according to early unofficial results in the state assembly elections today.

Unofficial results show GRS set to win 29 seats, several short of the 37 needed for a simple majority, while Warisan is poised to win 21 seats.

The Sabah state assembly has 73 elected members and 6 nominated members appointed by the state government.

Pakatan Harapan, which had an election pact with GRS, is likely to win only one seat, while Barisan Nasional, with whom PH had a separate pact, is expected to win 10 seats.

The remaining seats will be shared between Upko, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat, Perikatan Nasional, and a handful of independents candidates.

Post-election negotiations are almost a staple in Sabah. The 2018 election saw the Warisan-PH alliance and BN winning 29 seats each, two shy of a simple majority at the time.

However, Upko left BN soon after the coalition fell out of power at the federal level and chose to back Shafie, paving the way for the Warisan president to be appointed chief minister.

In 2020, Hajiji formed the Sabah government after the GRS alliance won 38 seats in an informal pact which included Sabah Bersatu, Umno, Parti Bersatu Sabah and STAR.

Hajiji gained a stronger majority in the state assembly in the years that followed after several assemblymen from Warisan and Sabah Umno crossed the aisle to join GRS.