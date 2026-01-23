Muhyiddin expected to remain PN chief as PAS dithers, says report

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang previously laid claim to the PN chairmanship on behalf of his party after Muhyiddin Yassin stepped down on Jan 1.

PETALING JAYA : Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin could end up staying on as Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman despite stepping down on Jan 1 as PAS is struggling to reach an agreement on a successor from the Islamic party, says a report.

Quoting a source from PAS, Utusan Malaysia reported that the Islamic party had been in a deadlock on its candidate for the PN chairmanship despite intending to take over the post.

Its delay in putting forth a candidate had given PAS a negative perception, as though the party lacks leaders capable of leading PN, said the source.

“Previously, we were very adamant about leading PN. Muhyiddin has already resigned but now we are slow to take up the post.

“We’re expecting Muhyiddin to continue leading PN at the end of the day. PAS has failed to act decisively on the matter and this is very disappointing,” the source was quoted as saying.

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang previously laid claim to the PN chairmanship on behalf of his party, although he was said to have ruled out taking up the post himself due to health reasons.

Among the figures touted as Muhyiddin’s possible successor were PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and vice-president Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, who is also Terengganu menteri besar.

Samsuri, who was previously touted as a potential prime minister candidate for PN, has faced opposition from certain quarters in PAS who insist that a leader from the ulama faction should lead PN.

Samsuri is seen as more of a technocrat in PAS.

The PAS source said PAS’s hope of leading PN would be dealt another blow if MIC joined the coalition, as Gerakan and the Malaysian Indian People’s Party (MIPP) are already not keen on the Islamic party taking the chairmanship.

“That’s why we need to act decisively and wisely if we want to lead PN. Otherwise, Bersatu will still be in the driver’s seat despite PAS expressing its desire to take over the leadership.”

Earlier this week, Muhyiddin said he was more than willing to hand over the PN chairmanship to PAS. However, he said Bersatu’s stand was that the next PN chairman should be the president of a party.

Besides Hadi and Muhyiddin, there are only two other party presidents in PN: Gerakan’s Dominic Lau and MIPP’s P Punithan.

No such thing, PAS has its candidate

Hadi however denied that Muhyiddin would be staying on as PN chairman, insisting that PAS already has a successor in mind and will be taking over the post.

“PAS has our candidate (for the PN chairman’s post),” he said, according to Kosmo.

However, he said he had yet to be invited to a PN Supreme Council meeting to confirm Muhyiddin’s resignation and appoint his successor, attributing this to “administrative issues”.

He added that the new PN chairman might be revealed in one or two weeks.