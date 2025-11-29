Saifuddin hits out at leader ‘past his prime’ over comments on MA63

Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said ‘a lot of progress’ has been made in fulfilling the demands of the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

PETALING JAYA : Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has hit out at a former minister over comments on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), saying there is no reason to trigger public anxiety.

Saifuddin said the former minister’s comments were unnecessary as the federal government was focused on fulfilling the demands under MA63.

“This is an outgoing leader who was past his prime. He was once an MP and a minister with a background in law,” he told reporters at an event in Sarawak today.

While Saifuddin did not identify the person, it is believed that he was alluding to former law minister Zaid Ibrahim, who drew brickbats after allegedly questioning MA63’s relevance and labelling Sabah and Sarawak a burden to the federation.

Zaid had reportedly said in a podcast that fulfilling the rights of Sabah and Sarawak under MA63, including the 40% net revenue entitlement, would place a significant financial strain on the federal government.

The former PKR politician also suggested that the Bornean states “be allowed to go” if they were dissatisfied.

His comments led to Sarawak PKR Youth and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu Youth demanding an apology from the former Kota Bharu MP.

Saifuddin said a lot of progress had been made in terms of fulfilling the demands under MA63.

“The focus is now on the ones that have yet to be fulfilled and the differences we have to overcome,” he said.

Asked if action would be taken against those who made such comments, he said a report must first be lodged.

“Once a report is lodged, we will look at the relevant laws. And until that happens, I cannot comment further,” he said.