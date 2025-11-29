Sarawak govt to identify top students to send to Cambridge

Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg said the initiative to identify the top performers would allow the state to build a clear academic pathway for its brightest students. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Sarawak government will identify “exceptional” Form 3 students from the state for admission into Cambridge University, one of the world’s leading higher learning institutions, says premier Abang Johari Openg.

Abang Johari said he had requested 10 slots at the prestigious university in UK for Sarawakian students when their representatives visited the state last week to review its education initiatives, Borneo Post reported.

According to Abang Johari, Cambridge recommended that both the Sarawak government and the university identify the students.

“The performance of our students in Form 3 at good schools, including Yayasan International Secondary School, will be monitored.

“Once they complete Form 6 and their A-Levels, they will be ready to go straight to Cambridge, because they have been tracked since Form 3,” he was quoted as saying.

According to Abang Johari, the initiative to identify the top performers would allow the state to build a clear academic pathway for its brightest students, which in turn would improve the quality of Sarawak’s workforce.

“We hope we can produce the talent required, plus those from our local universities, so we have a ready workforce,” he said.