Winless MCA pledges commitment to serving Sabahans

MCA president Wee Ka Siong said the party’s defeats in Tanjung Kapor and Karamunting will not dampen MCA’s spirit nor weaken its resolve.

PETALING JAYA : MCA remains committed to serving Sabahans despite the defeat of its two candidates in Tanjung Kapor and Karamunting, says party president Wee Ka Siong.

He said even though Kevin Lee and Chin Kim Hiung lost in Tanjung Kapor and Karamunting, the “defeats will not dampen our spirit nor weaken our resolve”. Unofficial results show victory in Tanjung Kapor for Ben Chong of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, and Alex Wong of Warisan in Karamunting.

In a Facebook post tonight, Wee said “public service does not end with an election and neither will our dedication to Sabah. We will continue working on the ground, listening to the people and serving the community with sincerity and perseverance.”

Amanah’s spirit unbroken, says Mat Sabu

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu said his party respected the decision made by Sulabayan’s voters, after party candidate Zulfikar Mijan lost to Warisan’s Jaujan Sambakong, according to unofficial results.

“Amanah prays that Sabah will continue to progress in peace and prosperity under its mandated leaders.

“Although the results were not in our favour this time, our spirit remains unbroken. Every challenge provides room for us to reflect, fix our weaknesses, shore up our strengths and make more strategic and effective moves,” he said in a Facebook post.