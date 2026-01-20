US agro imports complement local food industries, says Mat Sabu

Agriculture and food security minister Mohamad Sabu said the variety of resources would help minimise risks of supply disruption and benefit the development of the agrofood industry without jeopardising the interests of local producers. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : US agricultural imports complement the country’s agrofood sector, agriculture and food security minister Mohamad Sabu says in response to concerns over the impact of the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART) on local farmers’ income and livelihood.

The minister, who is better known as Mat Sabu, said the imported produce, which has limited quantity or is seasonal – such as dairy products, grains and poultry feeds – is a vital resource, which also helps support the agrofood value chain.

“In terms of food security, the variety of resources will help minimise risks of supply disruption and benefit the development of the agrofood industry without jeopardising the interests of local producers,” Mohamad said in a parliamentary reply.

He was responding to Bakri Jamaluddin (PN-Tangga Batu), who asked whether the government had conducted an impact assessment of the trade deal’s effects on local farmers’ income, competitiveness, and survival.

The trade agreement, Mohamad said, allowed for the import of US agricultural products into the country.

He also said the ratification of ART is still ongoing and has not yet taken effect.

“The government will continue observing the impact of ART on the agriculture sector, and it is committed to balancing trade interests with the protection of local farmers as well as national food security guarantees.”

In Nov 13, CodeBlue reported that US farm groups and lawmakers lauded the agreement between Washington and Putrajaya, which was seen as benefiting the US agricultural and food sector.

ART obliges Malaysia to recognise the US food safety system for American meat, poultry, and dairy products as well as streamlines halal certification for US food and agricultural exports.

This morning, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the government was seeking written assurance from the US that Malaysia’s economic sovereignty would not be affected under ART, which was signed in October last year.

Anwar told the Dewan Rakyat that the government’s main concern was a clause in the agreement that might limit Malaysia’s freedom to determine its own policy direction.