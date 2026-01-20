Differing views not licence to forgo protocol, ethics, Zambry tells MCA veep

BN secretary-general Zambry Abdul Kadir said a gentle reprimand premised on facts is far more effective than a scathing attack. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Barisan Nasional secretary-general Zambry Abdul Kadir has rebuked an MCA leader for his “curt” criticism of the coalition’s chairman, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, saying political leaders should be courteous when airing dissenting views.

Zambry said having differing views did not provide the “licence” to forgo ethics and protocol.

“A gentle reprimand premised on facts is far more effective than a scathing attack,” he told FMT, adding that it was even more disappointing that such remarks were made by a high-ranking leader in a BN component party.

Zambry said this in response to a claim yesterday by MCA vice-president Tan Teik Cheng that Zahid was unfit to lead BN after the Umno president backtracked on his remarks about the existence of a “Team B” within DAP.

Tan said Zahid’s action was an insult to BN’s long-established political credibility, adding that the coalition chairman should think before speaking. He also said that Zahid was BN’s “greatest liability”.

Zahid had, at the Umno general assembly on Saturday, claimed that DAP leaders who attacked former prime minister Najib Razak and Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh were part of DAP’s “Team B”, implying rifts within the party.

DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook denied the existence of factions within the party, to which Zahid said he was willing to withdraw his statement and that he had never meant to portray the existence of several camps in DAP.

Zambry went on to say that any disagreement or concern should be aired through internal channels in a mature and responsible manner.

“Wisdom, manners and loyalty strengthen BN, not by yelling and rebuking one another.

“Leadership cannot be measured by the courage to criticise, but how one chooses the words and puts the interest of the coalition above themselves.”

Tan’s comments prompted Akmal to challenge him to push MCA out of BN or alternatively, for Tan to leave MCA if the party decides to remain in BN.