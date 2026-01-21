Analysts dismissive of PPP’s impact on BN

Analysts say the PPP is unlikely to help BN win votes. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The People’s Progressive Party’s (PPP) official return to Barisan Nasional (BN) today will have little impact beyond helping the coalition project itself as a broad-based, multi-ethnic alliance, according to analysts.

With PPP back in the fold, it may help to temper the unease among non-Malays over Umno leaders’ idea of a grand Malay coalition, they told FMT.

Beyond that, the PPP is unlikely to help the coalition win votes, the analysts added.

Syaza Shukri of the International Islamic University Malaysia pointed out that the PPP had always been dependent on BN, making its return after a spell in the wilderness a logical move.

“I don’t think the PPP will really strengthen BN electorally. Nonetheless, its return is significant. It can help to project the image of BN as a ‘moderate’ coalition representing all Malaysians,” she said. The PPP is a multi-ethnic party.

Syaza warned that the PPP risks being treated as a “token” in a coalition dominated by Umno, and that could cause frustrations among its members.

“The biggest challenge for the PPP is (earning) its position in BN and (proving) its relevance,” she added.

“Does the PPP have a real say or any weight in the coalition, or will it just be tokenism? If it is just a token, how will party members feel? Will this potential frustration lead to internal fragmentation?” she asked.

The PPP, founded in 1953, became a BN component in 1974. A leadership tussle in 2018 led to its deregistration and exit from BN. Following its re-registration in 2023, it sought to rejoin BN.

BN also suffered major losses in the general election that year.

Last week, BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the PPP’s re-admission was officially confirmed by the Registrar of Societies on Nov 25.

Syaza said PPP is still largely seen as a party of the past. She warned that this perception will persist without a clear renewal process.

The fact that younger voters may not know what PPP stands for provides it with a clean slate to attract those disillusioned with established parties, she said.

She also said PPP should rebuild from the ground up by growing its membership and demonstrating organisational reach, adding that the party must contribute to BN or face questions about its value to the coalition and voters.

Another analyst, James Chin of the University of Tasmania, is a lot less subtle in his dismissal of the PPP, describing it as a “lost cause”.

“If they were to contest, I guarantee they will lose their deposit. Their brand is almost unknown, and even those who know it see it as a ‘mosquito party’,” he said.

“The reason PPP is back in BN is that they are looking for a seat, and BN is desperate to expand. BN had 14 parties at its peak, and it is trying to bring in all the small parties (again),” he said.

Chin said PPP will not help in elections because it cannot deliver votes, and he expects BN will only offer it unwinnable seats.

“They are wasting their time contesting. Even Zahid knows that. He will likely give PPP some unwinnable seats,” he said.

“Success for PPP would be contesting an election and getting their deposit back. That, for me, is a big victory,” Chin added.