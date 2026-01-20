PKR leader puzzled by Kedah Umno’s autonomy call

Kedah PKR leader Nor Azrina Surip said Umno representatives were appointed to federal village committees and the allocation of these posts was done fairly. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A PKR leader is befuddled by Kedah Umno’s call for autonomy to decide on its alliances over its apparently “non-existent” cooperation with Pakatan Harapan.

Kedah PKR committee member Nor Azrina Surip insisted that PH and Barisan Nasional shared very harmonious ties in the northern state, pointing out that they were among the first state chapters to hold a convention and form a secretariat to ensure close coordination.

“I don’t think there’s disunity. It would be inaccurate to say that (the cooperation between BN and PH) is non-existent,” the former Kedah PKR chief told FMT.

Azrina also denied that Umno had not been given any role to serve the people of Kedah, saying the party’s representatives were appointed to federal village committees and the allocation of these posts was done fairly.

“If a minister goes down to the ground in Kedah, we usually inform and invite state BN leaders. They were also involved in flood relief efforts,” the former Merbok MP added.

She was responding to Kedah Umno information chief Shaiful Hazizy Zainol Abidin who called for the state chapter to be given autonomy to decide on its alliances in the next general election.

Shaiful said the BN-PH cooperation in Kedah was practically non-existent, despite the secretariat set up to coordinate projects and initiatives between the two coalitions in the PAS-led state.

He also claimed there was a plot to appoint a menteri besar from PKR if PH-BN wins the next Kedah state election.

BN and PH joined forces for the 2023 Kedah state polls but only the latter managed to win three seats, two of which were won by PKR (Bakar Arang and Sidam) while DAP secured the other (Kota Darul Aman).

Perikatan Nasional made a near clean sweep of the state assembly seats as it took 33 of the 36 seats up for grabs. PAS holds the lion’s share with 21, followed by Bersatu (11) and Gerakan (one).