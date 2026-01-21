Don’t deny lack of coordination, Kedah Umno tells PKR

Shaiful Hazizy Zainol Abidin said Nor Azrina Surip should ask PKR’s top leadership why there is no meaningful coordination between the two parties in Kedah.

PETALING JAYA : Kedah Umno information chief Shaiful Hazizy Zainol Abidin said his call for the state chapter to be given autonomy is not aimed at breaking up Barisan Nasional’s overall cooperation with Pakatan Harapan.

However, Shaiful said, one could not deny the lack of meaningful PH-BN coordination in the state.

He said Kedah PKR committee member Nor Azrina Surip should ask PKR’s top leadership, especially Kedah PKR chief Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, why this was the case.

“The unity government has passed its third year, but what coordination has been seen in Kedah?

“Where’s the functional joint political action? How much have meeting decisions been translated into concrete grassroots-level action?

“If all has gone as well as she says, there would be no anxiety among the Umno grassroots,” he told FMT.

Shaiful was responding to Azrina, who yesterday insisted that PH and BN shared harmonious ties in the state.

Azrina had pointed out that they were among the first state chapters to hold a convention and form a secretariat to ensure close coordination.

Shea said it would be inaccurate to state that cooperation between the two coalitions was non-existent, and denied that Umno had not been given any role to serve the people of Kedah.

Shaiful had earlier called for the state chapter to be given autonomy to decide on its alliances in the next general election.

He said the BN-PH cooperation in Kedah was practically non-existent, despite the secretariat’s establishment, and also claimed that there was a move to appoint a menteri besar from PKR if PH-BN wins the next state election.