11 male customers held as cops raid Perai sauna over illicit sex

PERAI : Police have arrested 11 male customers of a shop here raided on suspicion of hosting and offering illicit sexual activities. Two foreigners were among the 11 customers, aged 19 to 66.

The shop owner, 57, and a worker, 59, were also arrested in the raid at 7pm yesterday.

Seberang Perai Tengah police chief Helmi Aris said: “We found rest areas, a sauna and small partitioned rooms that were used for these activities.” The premises were believed to have been operating for about two months.

Police seized condoms, lubricants and other related items. Mobile phones containing obscene video clips were also taken as evidence.

He said all suspects have been remanded for six days for investigation.