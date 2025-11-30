GRS victory a win for the people of Sabah, says Hajiji

Sabah chief minister Hajiji Noor called for his opponents to close ranks with GRS and serve the people effectively, for the overall good of the state. (Bernama pic)

KOTA KINABALU : Sabah chief minister Hajiji Noor described the victory of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) in the 17th Sabah state election as a victory for the people of Sabah.

The GRS chairman thanked all the people of Sabah for the new mandate given to him to continue leading the state.

“This victory belongs to every one of you who believes in our vision, supports our efforts, and shares our dream for a brighter future for Sabah. With heartfelt gratitude, I accept the trust you have placed in me and my colleagues in GRS to once again lead and serve as your representatives.

“The unwavering support of the people and their confidence in our struggle have been the catalyst for this victory,” he said in a statement after completing his swearing-in ceremony as Sabah chief minister at Istana Seri Kinabalu here, this morning.

Hajiji also invited all the people of Sabah to join GRS in starting a new chapter filled with purpose and determination to build a better future.

He said that from the beginning, GRS’s commitment has been to foster change and progress through the holistic and inclusive development agenda, Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ), thus driving meaningful development and building bridges that unite, not divide.

“We remain steadfast in continuing the SMJ 2.0 blueprint, which focuses on four main pillars: Sabah First, Sabah Forward, Sabah Prosper, and Sabah United,” he said.

Hajiji also affirmed the full commitment of the local Sabah party coalition to work tirelessly to champion the hopes and aspirations of all Sabahans.

“Together, we will face challenges, seize new opportunities, and ensure that every voice, no matter how small, is heard and valued,” said Hajiji, who defended the Sulaman seat for a ninth term.

He also extended an olive branch to his party’s rivals in the state election, calling for reconciliation for the good of Sabah.

“To all our opponents who have contested alongside us throughout this election, let us close ranks and embrace the spirit of democracy by standing united.

“Let us build trust and commit to working collaboratively to serve the people effectively and for the overall good of Sabah,” he said.

Hajiji, 70, was sworn in as chief minister before Sabah governor Musa Aman in a ceremony at Istana Seri Kinabalu here, around 3.05am.