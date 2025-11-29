Hajiji sworn in for second term as Sabah chief minister

GRS chairman Hajiji Noor, dressed in formal Baju Melayu, waving to supporters as he made his way to Istana Seri Kinabalu in Kota Kinabalu this morning.

PETALING JAYA : Gabungan Rakyat Sabah chairman Hajiji Noor has been sworn in for a second term as Sabah chief minister, officially bringing the 17th state election to a close.

Hajiji took his oath of office before Sabah governor Musa Aman at Istana Seri Kinabalu in Kota Kinabalu at 3.05am.

GRS has officially won 29 seats, short of the 37 needed for a simple majority in the 73-member state assembly.

However, Hajiji is said to have the backing of five independent candidates, three assemblymen from Upko and one from Pakatan Harapan, giving him a two-seat majority so far. He may have also secured the support of STAR’s two assemblymen and one from KDM.

After GRS, the next biggest party is Warisan with 25 seats while Barisan Nasional has six.

BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said earlier that the coalition was willing to work with “like-minded” parties to form the state government.