MIC has applied to join PN, says Muhyiddin

SHAH ALAM : Barisan Nasional component MIC has applied to join Perikatan Nasional, says PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin.

Muhyiddin, who is also the Bersatu president, said MIC’s application will be jointly decided by the PN Supreme Council when it meets soon.

Nonetheless, he said, all the PN component parties were supportive of MIC joining the coalition in principle.

“We couldn’t convene a PN Supreme Council meeting before this as we were focused on our campaign for the Sabah state election,” he said at a press conference after attending Urimai’s convention at IDCC here today.

“I had told the MIC president and secretary-general that we will discuss the application in detail after the Sabah polls.

“In principle, all the PN parties welcome MIC, but the final decision will be made by the PN Supreme Council.”

Muhyiddin also said Bersatu splinter party Pejuang had applied to join the coalition recently, and that its application will also be decided by the PN Supreme Council.

Two weeks ago, MIC’s 79th annual convention decided to defer its decision on whether to remain in BN to party president SA Vigneswaran and its central working committee.

MIC deputy president M Saravanan had tabled three resolutions, including leaving BN and formally applying to join PN.

There has been speculation on MIC’s future direction for months now, with the party ruing its apparent mistreatment by BN’s main party, Umno.

BN chairman and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had said the coalition would not prevent MIC or any other component from leaving.