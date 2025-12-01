GRS doesn’t need BN to form Sabah govt, says PGRS Youth

Gabungan Rakyat Sabah chairman Hajiji Noor was sworn in as chief minister following the state election on Saturday. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The youth wing of Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah has urged Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) to reject Barisan Nasional’s (BN) backing in the formation of the state government, following the appointment of GRS chairman Hajiji Noor as chief minister.

The wing said GRS had already secured a comfortable majority to form the state administration, with 29 seats from GRS, five independents, three from Upko, and one each from Pakatan Harapan and KDM, in addition to STAR’s two seats.

“The decision of voters must be respected. The people of Sabah have clearly signalled their rejection of BN’s inclusion in the state government, and any attempt to override the people’s mandate would be inappropriate,” it said in a statement.

“Past experience should serve as a lesson. The political disruptions in 2023, also instigated by BN, must not be repeated as they undermined both political stability and public confidence,” it said, referring to the Kinabalu Move.

The PGRS youth wing said the current composition of elected representatives in the GRS Plus government was strong, stable and sufficient to continue the state’s development agenda without requiring additional support from parties that had been rejected by the people.

It said BN itself had previously refused to work with GRS and even launched political attacks against GRS and the leadership of the chief minister.

“It is therefore unreasonable for it to now demand to be included in the government,” it added.

“The wing stresses that the government’s main focus must remain on ensuring political stability, strengthening governance and accelerating development for the well-being of the people of Sabah – not entertaining political manoeuvring or demands that lack public mandate.”

Yesterday, Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki confirmed that BN had given its support to form the Sabah government with Hajiji as chief minister.

BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi earlier said that the coalition was willing to work with “like-minded” parties to form the state government.

BN put up its worst electoral performance in Sabah in decades, winning just six of the 45 seats it contested in Saturday’s state election.

Sabah BN chief Bung Moktar Radin retained his Lamag seat although with a slimmer majority of 153 votes compared with 661 in 2020, while former chief minister Salleh Said Keruak lost the Usukan seat which he had held for four terms.

Besides PGRS, GRS also comprises Parti Bersatu Sabah, Parti Cinta Sabah, United Sabah National Organisation, Liberal Democratic Party and Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah.