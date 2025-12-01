Hajiji announces 10-member Sabah Cabinet

(From left) Joachim Gunsalam, Masidi Manjun and Ewon Benedick were appointed Sabah deputy chief minister I, II and III, respectively.

KOTA KINABALU : The new Sabah Cabinet comprises seven ​assemblymen from Gabungan Rakyat Sabah and one each from Upko, Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional.

​Parti Bersatu Sabah acting president Joachim Gunsalam, GRS secretary-general Masidi Manjun and Upko president Ewon Benedick were appointed deputy chief minister I, II and III, respectively.

​No ​a​ssemblymen from Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) or independents supporting chief minister Hajiji Noor after last Saturday’s state election were appointed ministers.

​Joachim revealed the Cabinet lineup on behalf of Hajiji at Sri Gaya, the chief minister’s official residence.

The lineup was announced following several internal party discussions since the official election results were released yesterday.

The full list of ministers, their portfolios, and parties:

Finance: Masidi Manjun (GRS)

Works and utilities: Joachim Gunsalam (GRS)

Industrial development, entrepreneurship, and transport: Ewon Benedick (Upko)

Local government and housing: Arifin Arif (GRS)

Agriculture, fisheries, and food industries: Jamawi Jaafar (PH)

Rural development: Rubin Balang (GRS)

Education, science, technology, and innovation: James Ratib (GRS)

Tourism, culture, and environment: Jafry Ariffin (BN)

Women, health, and community wellbeing: Julita Majingki (GRS)

Youth development, sports advancement, and creative industries: Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan (GRS)

They were sworn in before Sabah governor Musa Aman at Istana Seri Kinabalu here.

GRS topped the results at last Saturday’s election after winning 29 of the 73 seats up for grabs.

Warisan won 25 seats, followed by BN (six), independents (five), Upko (three) and STAR (two). Perikatan Nasional, Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat and Pakatan Harapan each won one seat.