Loke urges Anwar to clarify unity govt’s electoral pacts

PETALING JAYA : DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook has sought direction from Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on the unity government’s approach to cooperation ahead of upcoming polls.

In an interview with Malaysiakini, Loke said it would be illogical for unity government parties to work side by side in Parliament but battle each other in state assemblies.

The transport minister said that Pakatan Harapan (PH), which Anwar chairs, must reach a decision on the matter as soon as possible.

“We need to decide on the form of cooperation – do we contest together and allocate parliamentary and state seats in an orderly manner, or do we go for a free-for-all?

“If we are no longer cooperating and want to fight, then let us fight simultaneously, or we cooperate all the way.

“PH cannot be ambiguous – it has to be one way or the other. If we choose to cooperate, then fight as a united front; if not, then let it be a free-for-all.

“Whatever it is, I believe there must be a clear decision.”

Barisan Nasional and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah were rivals during the last state election in Sabah, despite being allies in the unity government at the federal level.

Last September, Loke suggested holding state elections in the 11 Peninsular Malaysia states together with the 16th general election, citing cost savings and alignment of terms. He said this had been common until 2021-2022.

The 15th general election (GE15) was held on Nov 19, 2022, but Penang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah delayed their state elections for fear of floods at the end of the year.

These six state polls were eventually held on Aug 12, 2023. Only the Perlis, Perak and Pahang state assembly elections were held concurrently with GE15.

The Melaka state assembly is due to dissolve by December this year while the term of the current Sarawak government will expire by Feb 14 next year, after which a state election must be held within 60 days.

Loke said it would be easier for unity government parties to negotiate seat allocations if federal and state elections were held simultaneously.

He said if federal and state elections were held separately, and parties opted for a “free-for-all” approach, unity government parties would inevitably face off against one another in state polls.

“That would certainly affect cooperation within the government,” he said.

“We saw how the Perikatan Nasional government collapsed in this way – they governed together at the federal level, but fought one another in Melaka, Johor and Sabah.

“So how can you continue cooperating at the federal level?”