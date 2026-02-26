SIS co-founder Sharifah Zuriah dies at 88

Sharifah Zuriah Syed Jan Al-Jeffri also served as a member of the National Visual Arts Development Board. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Sharifah Zuriah Syed Jan Al-Jeffri, an artist and co-founder of women’s rights group SIS Forum (Malaysia) died at the age of 88 yesterday.

SIS said Zuriah, fondly known as Kak Zu, was not just one of its co-founders but was also a dear sister and friend.

“She was a trailblazer for Muslim women’s rights and a celebrated artist. Al-Fatihah,” it said in a post on X today.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, conveyed their condolences to Zuriah’s family over her passing.

Anwar recalled that Zuriah had served as a member of the National Visual Arts Development Board, acknowledging her great contributions to the development of the visual art scene in Malaysia.

He also said one of her artworks had impacted him personally, namely a piece titled “Wither Compassion? Wither Justice? Wither Peace?” which she produced as a reflection on Anwar’s sacking as deputy prime minister in 1998.

“Her demise is a huge loss to Malaysia’s art world. May her soul be showered with blessings and placed with the righteous,” said the prime minister in a Facebook post.