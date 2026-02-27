DAP asserting independence by criticising govt’s handling of MACC

DAP minister Loke Siew Fook and Gobind Singh Deo have called for a royal commission of inquiry to probe serious allegations made about the MACC.

PETALING JAYA : DAP’s open criticism of the government’s handling of accusations against the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission is aimed at distancing the party from perceptions of being a mere “yes-man” within the Madani administration, says an analyst.

Syaza Shukri of the International Islamic University Malaysia said the party is eager to assert its independence, even while serving as a key component of the unity government.

Syaza Shukri.

She said DAP was making a conscious effort to avoid association with an “Umno-style governance,” which often saw MCA and MIC remain bystanders in the face of corruption allegations during Barisan Nasional’s time in power.

“If DAP stays silent, it risks being seen as complicit and weak, or worse, absorbed into Umno-style governance that prioritises government over public interests.

“DAP knows that the unity government will eventually face voters again, so they must show they are not simply following Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim unquestioningly,” she told FMT.

Earlier this week, DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook criticised Putrajaya’s response to claims that MACC officials were part of a “corporate mafia”, describing it as inadequate.

Loke, the transport minister, said DAP ministers would push for a royal commission of inquiry (RCI) to probe the matter.

DAP chairman and digital minister Gobind Singh Deo said MACC’s response to the allegations, which did not go beyond a bare denial, did little to restore public or investor confidence.

Syaza said that by going public with its criticism, DAP has strengthened its bargaining power within the Cabinet, with the prime minister in no position to ignore or dismiss the party’s grievances privately.

The party was also in a position to speak out with confidence, she said, knowing that Anwar would not remove its ministers, given that DAP, with 40 seats, forms the largest bloc of MPs within the unity government.

“Removing Loke (and Gobind) would risk government collapse, a coalition crisis, and further political instability which no one wants at this point,” she added.

Hisommudin Bakar.

Hisommudin Bakar, executive director of think tank Ilham Centre, said DAP’s public criticism and push for an RCI should be seen as political positioning rather than a rejection of Cabinet authority.

“It’s a message to urban and middle-class voters that DAP is consistent in its agenda for institutional reform,” he said.

However, Hisommudin cautioned that such an approach could strain unity within the government.

“It will all depend on how the issue is resolved in the Cabinet, and whether after a decision is made, every Cabinet member will speak with one voice again.”