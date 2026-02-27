Cops probing MACC ‘corporate mafia’ claim, says Fahmi

Government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil said the Cabinet has taken note of calls for an RCI to investigate a report that MACC officials are part of a ‘corporate mafia’ involved in taking over companies. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police are investigating allegations that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission was misused for “corporate mafia” activities, government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil said today.

“Regarding allegations of misuse of the MACC institution for corporate mafia purposes, a police report has been lodged, and the police are expediting investigations to identify anyone who has broken the law and bring them before the courts,” Fahmi told a post-Cabinet press conference today.

He said the Cabinet viewed the matter as serious and had taken note of calls for a royal commission of inquiry.

“The Cabinet will examine the report of the special committee (led by the attorney-general) and consider follow-up action, including the need to implement an RCI,” he said.

Fahmi also said the special government committee, which is investigating allegations involving Azam’s shareholding, is close to completing its probe and is expected to submit its report next week.

Earlier this week, DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook criticised Putrajaya’s response to the allegations as inadequate, saying DAP ministers would push for an RCI.

A Bloomberg report alleged that MACC officers were part of a “corporate mafia” which provided intimidation “services” such as raids, to pressure business executives to sell their shares.

MACC chief Azam Baki, however, rubbished the report and urged those with information on the matter to lodge police reports.

A separate Bloomberg report had alleged that Azam held 17.7 million shares in a company.

Azam was said to have breached a 2024 government circular limiting civil servants’ shareholdings in Malaysian-incorporated companies to no more than 5% of paid-up capital or RM100,000 in value, whichever is lower.

He has denied wrongdoing and has filed a defamation suit against Bloomberg, seeking RM100 million in damages.