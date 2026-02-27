AGC calls for ‘no interference’ probe into alleged anti-govt plot

The Attorney-General’s Chambers said the investigation must be thorough and professional and free of interference.

PETALING JAYA : The Attorney-General’s Chambers has called for all those found to be involved in an alleged attempt to topple the government to be held accountable under the law, regardless of their position or background.

The statement from the AGC came following disclosure of the plot earlier today by Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail.

The AGC said the investigation by Bukit Aman must be thorough, professional and free from interference. It pledged to give its full cooperation with the police “to ensure the legal process is followed in accordance with the Federal Constitution and the rule of law”.

“Any decisions related to prosecution will be made objectively and independently, based on facts, statements and legal considerations,” it said in a statement published on its Facebook page today.

Khalid had said the probe was based on a report received yesterday and it is being carried out on activities deemed detrimental to parliamentary democracy. He said the allegations involve an “influential local figure acting in coordination with an international media agency”.

The police report alleges that members of a prominent family engaged a UK firm to exert pressure on the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim with the help of international media.

Following the IGP’s statement, Naimah Khalid, the widow of former finance minister Daim Zainuddin, later denied claims that she was involved in the alleged attempt, calling the allegations “false and preposterous”.

She said the viral police report, which contained the allegations, was filed by a person who previously worked under her as part of a proposed communications team in July 2025.

Naimah claimed the person was terminated due to poor work performance, after which he attempted to make further monetary demands. She called the report the “conduct of a disgruntled man”.

The allegations followed news reports by Bloomberg alleging that MACC chief Azam Baki had not declared his assets and held shares in a financial services company beyond the permitted limit. Bloomberg also alleged a “corporate mafia” of businessmen and MACC officers pressured executives into selling shares in targeted companies.

Azam and MACC have denied the claims, and Azam is suing Bloomberg for RM100 million in damages.