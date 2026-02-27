Naimah rejects claims of plotting to overthrow govt

Naimah Khalid said the police report alleging her involvement in an attempt to topple the government was filed by a ‘disgruntled’ individual. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Naimah Khalid, the widow of former finance minister Daim Zainuddin, has denied claims that she was involved in an attempt to destabilise the government, calling the allegations “false and preposterous”.

Naimah said the viral police report, which contained the allegations, was filed by an individual who previously worked under her in a proposed communications team in July 2025.

“Due to his poor performance in the job, he was terminated. After his termination, he had attempted to make further monetary demands. Clearly, this is the conduct of a disgruntled man,” she said in a statement today.

Bukit Aman announced earlier that it was investigating claims of an attempt by unnamed persons to overthrow the government and threaten national stability, based on a report received yesterday.

The police report alleges that members of a prominent family engaged a UK firm to exert pressure on the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim with the help of international media.

The allegations followed news reports by Bloomberg claiming that MACC chief Azam Baki held 17.7 million shares in a financial services company and had not publicly declared his assets.

Azam has denied the claims and is suing Bloomberg for RM100 million in damages.

In a separate article, Bloomberg claimed that a network of businessmen and MACC officers used raids and investigations to pressure executives into selling shares in targeted companies. MACC has denied the claim, which Bloomberg described as “corporate mafia”.

Naimah also dismissed suggestions that seeking professional public relations advice could be construed as a crime or a plot against the government.

“Since when has seeking professional public relations advice been a crime, especially when faced with the unbridled powers of an agency led by a scandal-tainted individual who has the continued full backing of the prime minister?” she asked.

She said Bloomberg’s revelations highlight political, corporate and institutional entanglements.

She also said any attempt to link her with the US financial media company’s reports was “not only irresponsible, but also an insult to the journalists concerned”.

“It is absurd to suggest that pointing out corruption and abuse of power at the highest levels of government is not an attempt to topple the government,” she said, reserving her legal rights in relation to the allegations.