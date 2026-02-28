Foreign interference claims cannot be taken lightly, says PKR Youth

PKR Youth chief Kamil Munim said a thorough investigation must be carried out into claims that local parties are colluding with a foreign firm to destabilise the government.

PETALING JAYA : Claims that a foreign firm is involved in efforts to pressure the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim cannot be dismissed lightly, PKR Youth said today.

The wing’s chief, Kamil Munim, called for a thorough investigation, especially if local parties were colluding with the foreign firm for personal gain.

“We take seriously the allegations that there are efforts involving foreign firms to exert pressure on the pillars and institutions of the nation,” said Kamil, who serves as Anwar’s political secretary in his capacity as finance minister.

“This matter directly touches on the country’s sovereignty and dignity and is not merely a matter of political debate or idle complaints.

“The people have the right to know the truth, and the nation cannot tolerate any party willing to trade the country’s sovereignty and dignity for corrupt interests.”

Bukit Aman yesterday confirmed that it was investigating claims of an attempt by unnamed individuals to destabilise the government and threaten national stability.

The investigation followed a police report alleging that members of a prominent family engaged a UK firm to exert pressure on the MACC and Anwar, with the assistance of international media.

The allegations came after Bloomberg reported that MACC chief Azam Baki held 17.7 million shares in a financial services company and had not publicly declared his assets. Azam has denied the claims, and has sued Bloomberg for RM100 million in damages.

In a separate report, Bloomberg claimed that a network of businessmen and MACC officers used raids and investigations to pressure executives into selling shares in targeted companies, describing the network as a “corporate mafia”. MACC has denied the allegations.

Naimah Khalid, the widow of former finance minister Daim Zainuddin, yesterday denied any involvement in attempts to destabilise the government, as contained in a police report.

She described attempts to link her to the Bloomberg reports as “not only irresponsible but also an insult to the journalists concerned”.