Cabinet discusses DAP’s push for RCI to probe Azam

A special government committee is investigating a Bloomberg report alleging that MACC chief Azam Baki held 17.7 million shares in a company.

KAJANG : The Cabinet today discussed DAP’s push for a royal commission of inquiry on the shareholding controversy involving Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief Azam Baki, says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

However, he declined to elaborate on the outcome of the discussions, saying a detailed statement would be issued later.

“We discussed the matter well. There will be a statement later,” he told reporters briefly after Friday prayers at Masjid Jamek Bandar Kajang here.

Earlier this week, DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook criticised Putrajaya’s response to claims that MACC officials were part of a “corporate mafia”, describing it as inadequate.

Loke, the transport minister, said DAP ministers would push for an RCI on the matter.

A special government committee led by the attorney-general is currently investigating a Bloomberg report alleging that Azam held 17.7 million shares in a company.

The MACC chief was alleged to have breached a 2024 government circular limiting civil servants’ shareholdings in Malaysian-incorporated companies to no more than 5% of paid-up capital or RM100,000 in value, whichever is lower.

Azam had dismissed Bloomberg’s reports and filed a defamation lawsuit against the news agency over the shareholding report, seeking RM100 million in damages.

He said he had declared the transaction while the shares were disposed of last year, maintaining that everything had been above board.