Huazong seeks financial help for 3 Chinese universities

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Huazong president Lim Kah Chuan (fourth from left) during Huazong’s Chinese New Year celebration in Seri Kembangan, Selangor, today. (Bernama pic)

SERI KEMBANGAN : The government has been urged to extend financial help for Chinese education to include three private universities owned by the Chinese community.

Federation of Chinese Associations Malaysia (Huazong) president Lim Kah Chuan singled out the Southern University College in Skudai, New Era University College in Kajang, and Han Chiang University College in Penang as institutions that can benefit from government aid.

Lim noted that apart from Chinese national-type schools, the government has also extended financial aid to Chinese independent secondary schools and Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman.

He said that while the Chinese community welcomes the government’s continued support for Chinese education, it hopes that steps can be taken to ensure that public universities also have sufficient capacity to meet demand.

“We are also deeply honoured by a recent decision by the government to allow graduates of Chinese independent secondary schools to apply for admission into public universities using the Unified Examination Certificate,” he said in his speech at Huazong’s Chinese New Year celebration, in which Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was also present.

Last month, Anwar announced that the government was allocating an additional RM20 million for Chinese national-type schools nationwide to improve facilities and basic amenities.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said the allocation was given as part of the government’s efforts to strengthen the education sector and ensure school facilities continue to be enhanced, Bernama reported.

While delivering his New Year message at the Prime Minister Department’s monthly assembly on Jan 5, Anwar said the government had also agreed to increase the allocation for Chinese schools to RM80 million, up from the RM50 million last year. Tamil schools will be given RM50 million.

In his speech at the Huazong event, Anwar expressed his appreciation to the Chinese community for their contributions to the nation.

He also stressed that the country must not allow itself to be distracted by “minor issues” at the expense of more pressing matters – such as economic development.

“We forget that if our economy is not strong, if investments do not increase, there will be no hope for our young people in terms of employment and education,” he added.