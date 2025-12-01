Sabah BN better off remaining in opposition, says Akmal

Dr Akmal Saleh’s remarks that Sabah BN should stay in the opposition came after the coalition said it had sent a list to GRS for consideration as ministers and deputy ministers.

PETALING JAYA : Umno and Barisan Nasional Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh says the coalition’s Sabah chapter should remain in the state’s opposition with Warisan and Perikatan Nasional.

Akmal said the public wants BN to be in the opposition to “see us change for the better”.

“We should be strong members of the opposition, championing public issues, and acting as a balance for the government,” he said in a Facebook post today.

On Saturday, BN put up its worst electoral performance in Sabah in decades, winning just six of the 45 seats it contested.

Akmal’s remarks come after BN sent a list of candidates to Gabungan Rakyat Sabah for consideration as ministers and assistant ministers in the state.

BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said earlier today that parties backing GRS had been told to submit a list of candidates for consideration.

He said BN components got along well with those in GRS, and that a smooth formation of a new state government was important to ensure political stability.

However, Akmal said BN should “accept our losses with grace and fix our weaknesses so that the people can put their confidence in us”.

“If we listen to the voices of the people, God willing, they will regain their trust in us,” he said.