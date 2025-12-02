DAP admits ‘crisis of confidence’ after Sabah rout

DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook said the party has received an unmistakable message from voters and will push for reforms with the prime minister over the next six months.

PETALING JAYA : DAP today acknowledged that its wipeout in the Sabah election reflected a “serious crisis of confidence” in both the party and Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Party secretary-general Loke Siew Fook said DAP had received “a strong and unmistakable message” from voters, and that campaign leaders had encountered widespread dissatisfaction throughout the campaign.

“After thorough reflection, we will compile all feedback received and work closely with the prime minister (Anwar Ibrahim) to accelerate the reform agenda over the next six months,” he said in a statement after an emergency central executive committee (CEC) meeting last night.

Loke also said that Sabah DAP had informed the CEC of its decision not to take up any positions in the state government, including appointed assembly seats.

“Sabah DAP leaders will continue to serve the people of Sabah actively and work to regain public confidence,” he said.

DAP was wiped out in Saturday’s polls, losing all eight seats it contested. The six seats previously held by the party – Likas, Kapayan, Elopura, Luyang, Tanjong Papat and Sri Tanjong – were swept by Warisan.

Loke said on polling night that he accepted full responsibility for the defeat and that the party leadership would take heed of the lessons from DAP’s performance.