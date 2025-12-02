Felda, FGV reviewing documents after Terengganu govt’s warning on plantation lots

Felda and FGV Holdings said they would take necessary measures to ensure that settlers’ interests continue to be protected, including safeguarding the livelihood of 1,283 workers.

KUALA LUMPUR : The Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) and FGV Holdings Bhd (FGV) are conducting a comprehensive review of all related documents following warning notices issued on their plantation lots in Terengganu.

In a joint statement today, Felda and FGV said the review covers historical records, payment documentation, land premium transactions, ownership status and plantation development conditions.

The move follows warning notices for unlawful occupation or trespassing issued by the Terengganu government on plantation lots in the districts of Besut, Setiu, Dungun, Hulu Terengganu, Marang and Kemaman on Nov 30, Dec 1 and today.

“This review process is being carried out thoroughly through a comprehensive land audit and cross-verification with data from the state authority to ensure the accuracy of all information.

“Felda and FGV will act based on official records and properly verified documentation supported by facts,” the statement read.

Both entities stressed that while the state government has jurisdiction over land administration, the three-day window given in the warning notices for Felda and FGV to vacate or demolish structures and destroy crops was extremely short and challenging from a plantation management and commercial operations standpoint.

The statement added that Felda has rights and legal standing under the Land (Group Settlement Areas) Act 1960, which mandates Felda to develop Group Settlement Areas (GSA), in line with the authority granted under the Land Development Act 1956.

“The commercial plantation development by Felda and FGV in Terengganu has long served to generate income to support community development, infrastructure provision and socio-economic upliftment programmes for settlers.

“The sustainable plantation ecosystem, from fresh fruit bunch (FFB) production to processing and palm oil sales, is carried out by Felda’s subsidiary, FGV.

“These operations also play an important role in stimulating the local economy through employment opportunities, support services and related industrial activities in the state,” the statement said.

Felda and FGV stressed that the matter would be addressed professionally in accordance with legal procedures to ensure transparency and fairness in all interpretations and decisions.

The entities said they are looking through the legal implications in detail and will take necessary measures to manage the impact to ensure that settlers’ interests continue to be protected, including safeguarding the livelihood of 1,283 workers whose income depends on the plantation operations.

They stressed that the warning notices issued by the Terengganu government did not affect the operations of settler-owned plantations nor the livelihood activities of settlers, who could continue with their daily routines as usual.

However, the notices have direct implications for Felda and FGV operations, particularly long-term planning and the continuity of related commercial activities, including reduced yields that contribute to national income and ultimately affect the settler community.

“Felda and FGV are committed to ensuring that every action is taken in accordance with the law while safeguarding workers’ interests, protecting the settler community, respecting state jurisdiction and supporting the overall stability of the national plantation industry,” the statement added.