Nanta to oversee entrepreneur development and cooperatives portfolio

Alexander Nanta Linggi is currently the works minister. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Works minister Alexander Nanta Linggi will take on the responsibilities of the entrepreneur development and cooperatives portfolio, effective tomorrow.

Chief secretary Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said in a statement that this was decided by the Cabinet last Friday (Nov 28).

The post became vacant after Upko president Ewon Benedick resigned earlier this month, citing the Attorney-General’s Chambers’ stance on Sabah’s entitlement to 40% of federal revenue derived from the state.

The Cabinet currently has two other vacant posts due to the resignations of economy minister Rafizi Ramli and natural resources and environment sustainability minster Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad in May.

Their duties are being temporarily carried out by finance minister II Amir Hamzah Azizan and plantation and commodities minister Johari Ghani.

The post of investment, trade and industry minister will also fall vacant tomorrow when Tengku Zafrul Aziz’s final term as a senator ends.