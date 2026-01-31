Sarawak polls still a long way off, says Abang Johari

Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg responded cautiously when asked about remarks by GPS secretary-general Alexander Nanta Linggi. (UKAS pic)

PETALING JAYA : Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg has dismissed speculation on the timing of the state election, saying it is “still a long way off”.

He also responded cautiously when pressed on whether the polls could be held this year, The Borneo Post reported.

“Who knows? You can do the calculations yourselves,” he said when opening the Yayasan Sarawak International Secondary School in Kuching today.

Abang Johari, who is chairman of the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak coalition had been asked about remarks by GPS secretary-general Alexander Nanta Linggi on Thursday that the state assembly elections would take place this year, as they were last held five years ago.

Nanta said in a radio interview: “I think 2026 definitely, but which month will be the prerogative of the premier.”

The current Sarawak government’s term will expire by Feb 14 next year, and elections to the state assembly must be held within the following 60 days unless the assembly is dissolved earlier.