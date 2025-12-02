Saifuddin to propose 6-month suspension for Takiyuddin in Dewan

The Dewan Rakyat’s order of business for tomorrow states that home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (left) will ask the House to decide whether Kota Bharu MP Takiyuddin Hassan should be suspended.

PETALING JAYA : Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail is expected to propose a motion to suspend Kota Bharu MP Takiyuddin Hassan from Dewan Rakyat proceedings for six months over remarks linking a maritime enforcement operation to the Memali incident.

According to tomorrow’s order of business, the minister will ask the House to decide whether Takiyuddin should be suspended for comments made during the Oct 22 debate on the 2026 Supply Bill.

Takiyuddin had alleged that an incident involving the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) at Masjid Rusila in Marang, Terengganu, had created a “negative image” of the agency.

The motion states that Takiyuddin compared the incident to the 1985 Memali tragedy and claimed it was an attempt to intimidate the public despite police clarification on Oct 6 and Oct 13 that the episode was a training exercise conducted by MMEA’s STAR Team.

The order paper notes that Takiyuddin continued to raise the matter in the Dewan Rakyat even after being informed it was a training drill, and that his statement had tarnished the reputation of MMEA personnel, some of whom might feel victimised by the baseless accusations.

It further states that his allegations undermined the credibility of the agency’s officers, who protect Malaysia’s maritime domain from threats such as smuggling, illegal fishing, drug trafficking, piracy, and foreign incursions.

Takiyuddin is also accused of making serious and misleading claims capable of stirring anti-government sentiment.

The motion proposes that the PAS secretary-general be barred from all House and select committee proceedings for six months from the date the motion is passed.

However, whether the motion will be tabled or debated remains at the discretion of the speaker and will depend on the flow of tomorrow’s sitting.

Takiyuddin had alleged that 10 to 15 men in five cars had “stormed” into Masjid Rusila in a suspicious manner.

He claimed they acted without the mosque’s permission and questioned whether it was a repeat of the 1985 Memali incident.

Saifuddin clarified that the matter was a misunderstanding that had been resolved by the authorities, explaining that only six MMEA personnel had stopped by the mosque to perform Asar prayers during a training exercise.

Kampung Memali, in Baling, Kedah, was the scene of a bloody tragedy 40 years ago when a police siege on the village on Nov 19, 1985, ended with 14 residents and four police officers killed.

Violence had erupted when the villagers resisted the police’s attempt to arrest religious teacher and local PAS leader Ibrahim Mahmud under the Internal Security Act for deviant teachings, an allegation that had been rejected by PAS.