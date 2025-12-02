STAR gets assistant ministership, but Kitingan to sit in opposition

STAR president Jeffrey Kitingan (left) will sit with the opposition while the party’s Bingkor assemblyman Ishak Ayub will be in the government bloc as an assistant minister. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) assemblyman Ishak Ayub has been appointed an assistant minister in the new Sabah government, but his party president Jeffrey Kitingan will sit in the opposition bloc.

Kitingan said Ishak’s appointment was directly made by chief minister Hajiji Noor and was not discussed with his party. Ishak’s portfolio is unclear at the moment.

The former deputy chief minister said Ishak was elected by the people of Bingkor and STAR would respect his right to accept the appointment.

“STAR itself will not be a part of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah-led government. Our stand has not changed – Sabah should be governed by local parties, not coalitions that are dependent on influences based in Malaya.

“STAR will act as a responsible opposition. We will support policies that protect Sabah and oppose any step that would affect Sabah’s rights under the constitution and Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“We support having the state government being fully formed by local parties. Anything less would weaken our bargaining power and Sabah’s future,” he said in a Facebook post.

Hajiji had announced his state Cabinet yesterday, with GRS secretary-general Masidi Manjun, Upko president Ewon Benedick and Parti Bersatu Sabah president Dr Joachim Gunsalam made deputy chief ministers.

PH and BN’s sole assemblymen, Jamawi Jaafar and Jafry Ariffin, respectively, were appointed ministers while the rest of the Cabinet was from GRS.

STAR, which only has two assemblymen, initially gave Hajiji its backing as chief minister but later announced it was withdrawing its support after being left out of the state Cabinet.

Kitingan’s latest announcement means STAR will be in an interesting position in the state assembly, with Ishak sitting in the government bloc and Kitingan on the opposition bench.