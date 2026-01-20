Uproar in Dewan over DAP man’s swipes at Muhyiddin, PAS

DAP’s Khoo Poay Tiong retracted his remarks aimed at former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin and PAS which caused an uproar in the Dewan Rakyat.

KUALA LUMPUR : The Dewan Rakyat descended into a shouting match for over 20 minutes this afternoon after Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka) questioned former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s (PN-Pagoh) purported recent visit to Dubai, UAE.

While debating the king’s speech, Khoo said Muhyiddin had gone to the UK last month and had stopped over in Dubai for several days.

He then asked why the Bersatu president had visited Dubai.

“Why was he there? Who did he want to meet? Perhaps he needs to explain,” said the Melaka DAP chief, who had earlier urged Muhyiddin to inform the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on the whereabouts of his son-in-law.

“Do not become a traitor to the country. Do not be complicit in protecting the corrupt,” said Khoo.

This drew immediate objections from opposition MPs, including opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin (PN-Larut), who said the remark amounted to an accusation and demanded that Khoo withdraw it.

Deputy speaker Alice Lau intervened and ordered Khoo not to repeat his remark, but the opposition insisted that he withdraw what he had said.

As MPs continued shouting, microphones were briefly switched off by Lau before Khoo eventually agreed to withdraw his remark.

However, he then made another remark implying that PAS MPs supported corruption, causing the House to erupt again as the opposition demanded an immediate retraction from Khoo.

Lau ordered Khoo to withdraw his statement once more, which the DAP MP did.

He later asked for an additional 20 minutes to conclude his debate since it had been disrupted by the ruckus. He was given an extra 10 minutes.