Ugandan president’s son threatens opposition leader

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba is known for his colourful tweets and last year threatened to behead Bobi Wine. (AFP pic)

NAIROBI : Uganda’s army chief, who is also the son of long-serving president Yoweri Museveni, said he wants opposition leader Bobi Wine dead, days after Wine claimed he had been forced into hiding.

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s comments come after Museveni won an eighth term following an election on Thursday that was widely criticised by poll observers and rights groups.

The embattled opposition, led by 43-year-old Bobi Wine — real name Robert Kyagulanyi — says they faced violence and intimidation ahead of the vote, with international bodies also accusing the government of “brutal repression”.

“We have killed 22 NUP terrorists since last week. I’m praying the 23rd is Kabobi,” Kainerugaba posted on X late Monday night, referring to Wine and his National Unity Platform (NUP) party.

“As for Kabobi, the permanent loser, I’m giving him exactly 48 hours to surrender himself to the Police. If he doesn’t we will treat him as an outlaw/rebel and handle him accordingly,” he added in a separate post on X.

Wine’s whereabouts remain unknown after he said on Saturday he had escaped a police raid on his home — where his wife remains under apparent house arrest — and was in hiding.

Wine criticised Kainerugaba’s “threats to kill me” and demanded the military vacate the his compound, adding: “My wife and people are not safe.”

In separate X posts, Kainerugaba said he was “a prophet of Almighty God” and likened Wine to a “BABOON” as the “guy’s nose is too big to be human”.

The opposition leader faced arrest and torture in the run-up to the 2021 election, when he first ran for president.

Kainerugaba is infamous for his colourful tweets, and last year threatened to behead Wine.

In the run-up to polls last week, Kainerugaba was unusually silent on social media but since his father’s win he has returned to posting frequently, often late at night.