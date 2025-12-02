Confront cultural imbalance to boost non-Malay recruitment, police told

P Sundramoorthy says the police force must retain its core academic, physical and ethical thresholds to ensure officers are competent and resilient.

PETALING JAYA : A criminologist says the police must confront entrenched perceptions of cultural imbalance, warning that failure to do so will hinder efforts to boost non-Malay recruitment.

P Sundramoorthy of Universiti Sains Malaysia said that for the force to mirror Malaysia’s multicultural society, recruitment must be “colour-blind, merit-based and firmly anchored in preserving capability”.

He also said a lack of visible role models from diverse backgrounds has reinforced the perception, discouraging many non-Malays from enrolling.

A retired senior officer, who requested anonymity, told FMT he left service early after repeatedly watching junior colleagues promoted ahead of him despite more than two decades of service.

“It was becoming increasingly frustrating to see officers 10 years my junior promoted,” said the ex-cop, a non-Bumiputera.

“In over 22 years of service, I never received a show cause letter. I was a loyal policeman. Those in authority will do their best to frustrate you on promotions, courses and postings both in the country and overseas.

“It’s a sensitive issue, but it’s a one-sided system that favours the majority,” he added.

On Nov 20, deputy home minister Shamsul Anuar Nasarah told the Dewan Rakyat that non-Bumiputeras made up only 5.5%, or 7,581 officers, of the entire police force.

He said police had eased certain physical and academic requirements to attract more non-Bumiputera applicants, while stepping up outreach in schools, universities and local communities.

However, Sundramoorthy cautioned against lowering standards.

Instead, he said, the force should refine its criteria to allow for more holistic assessments.

“Representation must not come at the expense of lowering the core academic, physical and ethical thresholds that ensure officers are competent and resilient,” he told FMT, stressing that policing is physically demanding, mentally taxing and involves high-stakes decision-making.

“Excessive relaxation of entry criteria risks admitting recruits who may struggle with the complexities of frontline work, potentially undermining both public confidence and the morale of existing officers.”

Sundramoorthy proposed assessments that include psychometric evaluations, structured interviews and situational judgment tests to identify candidates with sound judgment, emotional intelligence and community awareness.

He also highlighted other factors that tend to deter non-Bumiputera applicants.

He said higher pay, faster career advancement and better work-life balance are likely to draw academically strong youths towards the private sector.

“Without strong outreach and clear career pathways, recruitment efforts will continue to fall short,” said Sundramoorthy.