Jagdeep explains viral video of him scolding contractors

Penang deputy chief minister Jagdeep Singh Deo was seen in a viral video having a heated exchange with contractors.

GEORGE TOWN : Penang deputy chief minister Jagdeep Singh Deo has explained that his angry outburst at contractors in a viral video was sparked by a road closure for tree pruning at Mount Pleasure that stranded residents.

Jagdeep said two large cranes had blocked both sides of the main road, cutting off access for residents from Sea Range Tower and Seaview Garden.

“I have even frustrated citizens who called my office to voice their grievances with me, and an angry woman who lodged her complaint to me in person at Komtar,” he said in a statement.

He acknowledged that the closure was necessary for safe pruning, but it caused significant disruption.

“Imagine the inconvenience and danger posed to the elderly folks and children who had no choice but to walk along the hilly path either to leave or to reach their homes,” he said.

“My two youngest children were among them when my wife couldn’t even leave the house to fetch them back from school.

“How about the others, especially the elderly folks? What if there’s an ambulance and it cannot access the road to reach the victim?”

The Datok Keramat assemblyman stressed that as an elected representative, it is his duty to speak up when residents’ daily lives are disrupted.

“I apologise on behalf of the state for the disruption to residents, and we will ensure this does not happen again,” he said.

FMT has reached out to the Penang Island City Council for comment.