New chief judge of Malaya pledges to improve justice delivery system

Chief Judge of Malaya Hashim Hamzah, who took his oath of office today, said his appointment comes with a heavy responsibility and trust.

PUTRAJAYA : Newly appointed Chief Judge of Malaya Hashim Hamzah, who will be overseeing 393 subordinate and High Court judges, has pledged to improve the justice delivery system.

Hashim said his immediate task was to ensure that trial judges, especially in the High Courts, made available their written grounds for appeals.

He also pledged to expedite civil and criminal trials.

“A judge’s job is not only to dispose of cases but to write the grounds on time if there is an appeal.

“Failure to do so will hinder the appeal process, especially at the Court of Appeal,” he told reporters after an oath-taking ceremony at the Palace of Justice here today.

Hashim, who is the 15th CJM, said he had heard that trial dates for civil and criminal cases had been fixed for 2027 or 2028, which was too long a wait for litigants and accused persons.

“We will find ways and means to expedite trials, especially in Kuala Lumpur and Shah Alam,” he said, attributing the high volume of cases to a more litigious society.

He said he would propose to Chief Justice Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh that more judicial commissioners be appointed to clear the backlog of cases.

Thanking Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim and all those involved in his appointment, Hashim said it came with a heavy responsibility and trust.

“Bear in mind, 393 magistrates, sessions and High Court judges come under the jurisdiction of the CJM. It will be quite tough, but the work has to be done,” he said.

Hashim, 63, took his oath of office before senior High Court judge Akhtar Tahir.

Four newly appointed Federal Court judges – Che Ruzima Ghazali, Nazlan Ghazali, Azimah Omar and Collin Lawrence Sequerah – also took their vows before Wan Farid.

The five judges received their instruments of appointment from Sultan Ibrahim earlier today.

Meanwhile, senior lawyer S Raam Kumar said Hashim’s vast experience as a jurist and administrator would be an asset.

“I trust he will find practical solutions in the administration of justice, for he was once a magistrate, sessions court judge and managing judge for all the courts in Negeri Sembilan and Melaka,” he said.