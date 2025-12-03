Sarawak announces 2 months’ salary bonus for civil servants

Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg also announced one-off special payments for federal civil servants, public service retirees, and registered private media practitioners.

PETALING JAYA : The Sarawak government today announced special financial aid of two months’ salary for the state’s civil servants.

Premier Abang Johari Openg said the aid was calculated based on the last basic salary last month and will cost the state about RM131 million.

Abang Johari also said the second-phase salary increment under the Public Service Remuneration System of 7%, effective Jan 1, 2026, would involve a financial implication of RM56 million.

He said federal civil servants would also get a one-off RM700 payment, to be made in the first quarter of 2026, with an estimated financial implication of RM98 million.

“My administration hopes these incentives will serve as motivation for civil servants to continue enhancing the quality of public service delivery,” Bernama reported him as saying when winding up the debate on Budget 2026 in the state legislative assembly today.

Abang Johari said the state government was also expressing its appreciation to the state’s public service retirees through a one-off special payment of RM500 each, involving an allocation of RM50 million.

He also announced a one-off RM700 incentive for private media practitioners registered with the six media associations in Sarawak as of Dec 1, 2025.

“The contributions and sacrifices of media practitioners in delivering information and news professionally have had a significant impact on Sarawak’s socio-economic development,” he said.